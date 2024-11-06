OraSure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.5 million…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The diagnostic test maker posted revenue of $39.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, OraSure said it expects revenue in the range of $36 million to $38 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSUR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.