CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|540
|544¼
|530½
|531
|—10
|Mar
|555
|559¼
|547¼
|548
|—8½
|May
|567
|569¼
|557¼
|557¾
|—8¾
|Jul
|573¾
|576½
|564¾
|565¼
|—9
|Sep
|587½
|589¾
|578¼
|578¾
|—8¾
|Dec
|604¼
|606¼
|594¾
|595½
|—8¾
|Mar
|616¼
|616¼
|608
|608
|—8½
|May
|619¼
|619¼
|611¼
|611¼
|—8¾
|Est. sales 83,921.
|Wed.’s sales 226,934
|Wed.’s open int 459,964,
|up 13,017
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|426
|428
|419½
|420¾
|—5¾
|Mar
|437
|439¼
|431¼
|432¾
|—4¾
|May
|444¼
|445¾
|438¾
|440
|—4¼
|Jul
|447¼
|449
|443
|444
|—3½
|Sep
|437
|438
|433¼
|433¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|440¼
|441¾
|437¼
|438
|—2¼
|Mar
|452
|452
|448½
|448½
|—2¾
|May
|456¼
|456¼
|456¼
|456¼
|—1¼
|Dec
|449
|449
|447½
|447½
|—1½
|Dec
|447¼
|447¼
|446¾
|446¾
|—1
|Est. sales 283,092.
|Wed.’s sales 465,812
|Wed.’s open int 1,676,097,
|up 1,912
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|344
|357
|342¼
|353¼
|+11¼
|Mar
|356½
|367¼
|356¼
|367
|+10½
|Est. sales 406.
|Wed.’s sales 967
|Wed.’s open int 4,043
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1006½
|1013¾
|993
|996
|—11¾
|Mar
|1016¾
|1023½
|1004¼
|1007
|—11½
|May
|1030
|1036
|1018
|1020¼
|—11¼
|Jul
|1043¾
|1047½
|1030
|1032½
|—11
|Aug
|1040¾
|1046
|1029¼
|1031
|—11¼
|Sep
|1028¼
|1032½
|1017¼
|1019
|—10½
|Nov
|1027½
|1031½
|1017
|1019
|—9½
|Jan
|1040½
|1040½
|1027¼
|1028¾
|—9
|Mar
|1039
|1039
|1028
|1028
|—10½
|May
|1035¾
|1035¾
|1035¾
|1035¾
|—8½
|Jul
|1049¼
|1049¼
|1043
|1043½
|—8½
|Nov
|1039¾
|1039¾
|1027
|1027
|—10¼
|Nov
|1042
|1042
|1042
|1042
|—3¼
|Est. sales 120,133.
|Wed.’s sales 195,003
|Wed.’s open int 876,719,
|up 14,459
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|45.21
|45.81
|45.05
|45.14
|—.04
|Jan
|45.35
|45.94
|45.16
|45.29
|—.05
|Mar
|45.52
|46.19
|45.41
|45.53
|—.06
|May
|45.87
|46.41
|45.63
|45.74
|—.08
|Jul
|46.04
|46.54
|45.77
|45.89
|—.07
|Aug
|45.80
|46.31
|45.59
|45.69
|—.06
|Sep
|45.76
|46.05
|45.59
|45.59
|+.09
|Oct
|45.67
|45.70
|45.32
|45.32
|+.07
|Dec
|45.35
|45.85
|45.11
|45.23
|—.09
|Jan
|45.58
|45.58
|45.58
|45.58
|+.26
|Est. sales 78,099.
|Wed.’s sales 225,627
|Wed.’s open int 576,668
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|291.60
|291.80
|285.90
|287.20
|—4.40
|Jan
|294.00
|294.00
|287.90
|289.20
|—4.80
|Mar
|298.10
|298.10
|292.30
|293.50
|—4.60
|May
|302.00
|302.00
|296.90
|297.80
|—4.40
|Jul
|306.30
|306.30
|301.30
|302.10
|—4.10
|Aug
|307.30
|307.30
|302.50
|303.00
|—4.20
|Sep
|307.90
|307.90
|302.80
|303.40
|—3.90
|Oct
|306.40
|306.40
|301.90
|302.50
|—3.80
|Dec
|308.50
|308.50
|304.00
|304.60
|—3.90
|Jan
|307.30
|307.30
|305.30
|305.30
|—3.90
|Mar
|308.00
|308.00
|306.00
|306.20
|—3.20
|May
|308.00
|308.00
|308.00
|308.00
|—2.60
|Jul
|309.90
|310.00
|309.90
|310.00
|—2.80
|Est. sales 108,568.
|Wed.’s sales 180,439
|Wed.’s open int 622,618,
|up 1,182
