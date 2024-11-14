CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 540 544¼ 530½ 531 —10 Mar 555 559¼ 547¼ 548 —8½ May 567 569¼ 557¼ 557¾ —8¾ Jul 573¾ 576½ 564¾ 565¼ —9 Sep 587½ 589¾ 578¼ 578¾ —8¾ Dec 604¼ 606¼ 594¾ 595½ —8¾ Mar 616¼ 616¼ 608 608 —8½ May 619¼ 619¼ 611¼ 611¼ —8¾ Est. sales 83,921. Wed.’s sales 226,934 Wed.’s open int 459,964, up 13,017 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 426 428 419½ 420¾ —5¾ Mar 437 439¼ 431¼ 432¾ —4¾ May 444¼ 445¾ 438¾ 440 —4¼ Jul 447¼ 449 443 444 —3½ Sep 437 438 433¼ 433¾ —2¾ Dec 440¼ 441¾ 437¼ 438 —2¼ Mar 452 452 448½ 448½ —2¾ May 456¼ 456¼ 456¼ 456¼ —1¼ Dec 449 449 447½ 447½ —1½ Dec 447¼ 447¼ 446¾ 446¾ —1 Est. sales 283,092. Wed.’s sales 465,812 Wed.’s open int 1,676,097, up 1,912 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 344 357 342¼ 353¼ +11¼ Mar 356½ 367¼ 356¼ 367 +10½ Est. sales 406. Wed.’s sales 967 Wed.’s open int 4,043 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1006½ 1013¾ 993 996 —11¾ Mar 1016¾ 1023½ 1004¼ 1007 —11½ May 1030 1036 1018 1020¼ —11¼ Jul 1043¾ 1047½ 1030 1032½ —11 Aug 1040¾ 1046 1029¼ 1031 —11¼ Sep 1028¼ 1032½ 1017¼ 1019 —10½ Nov 1027½ 1031½ 1017 1019 —9½ Jan 1040½ 1040½ 1027¼ 1028¾ —9 Mar 1039 1039 1028 1028 —10½ May 1035¾ 1035¾ 1035¾ 1035¾ —8½ Jul 1049¼ 1049¼ 1043 1043½ —8½ Nov 1039¾ 1039¾ 1027 1027 —10¼ Nov 1042 1042 1042 1042 —3¼ Est. sales 120,133. Wed.’s sales 195,003 Wed.’s open int 876,719, up 14,459 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 45.21 45.81 45.05 45.14 —.04 Jan 45.35 45.94 45.16 45.29 —.05 Mar 45.52 46.19 45.41 45.53 —.06 May 45.87 46.41 45.63 45.74 —.08 Jul 46.04 46.54 45.77 45.89 —.07 Aug 45.80 46.31 45.59 45.69 —.06 Sep 45.76 46.05 45.59 45.59 +.09 Oct 45.67 45.70 45.32 45.32 +.07 Dec 45.35 45.85 45.11 45.23 —.09 Jan 45.58 45.58 45.58 45.58 +.26 Est. sales 78,099. Wed.’s sales 225,627 Wed.’s open int 576,668 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 291.60 291.80 285.90 287.20 —4.40 Jan 294.00 294.00 287.90 289.20 —4.80 Mar 298.10 298.10 292.30 293.50 —4.60 May 302.00 302.00 296.90 297.80 —4.40 Jul 306.30 306.30 301.30 302.10 —4.10 Aug 307.30 307.30 302.50 303.00 —4.20 Sep 307.90 307.90 302.80 303.40 —3.90 Oct 306.40 306.40 301.90 302.50 —3.80 Dec 308.50 308.50 304.00 304.60 —3.90 Jan 307.30 307.30 305.30 305.30 —3.90 Mar 308.00 308.00 306.00 306.20 —3.20 May 308.00 308.00 308.00 308.00 —2.60 Jul 309.90 310.00 309.90 310.00 —2.80 Est. sales 108,568. Wed.’s sales 180,439 Wed.’s open int 622,618, up 1,182

