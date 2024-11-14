OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.2 million…

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buford, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $377.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.7 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.77 billion.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.85 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONEW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONEW

