Onestream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — Onestream Inc. (OS) on Thursday reported a loss of $171.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $1.06.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The artificial-intelligence developer posted revenue of $129.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Onestream expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $127 million to $129 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Onestream expects full-year earnings in the range of 6 cents to 8 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $484 million to $486 million.

