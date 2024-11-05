ELECTION 2024: DC voter guide | Virginia voter guide | Maryland voter guide | How to deal with election anxiety
One Liberty Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 4:33 PM

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, said it had funds from operations of $9.9 million, or 46 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $5.2 million, or 23 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, posted revenue of $22.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

