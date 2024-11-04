ONE Gas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $19.3…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $19.3 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The natural gas distribution posted revenue of $340.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $363.3 million.

