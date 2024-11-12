OncoCyte: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — OncoCyte Corp. (OCX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.5 million in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — OncoCyte Corp. (OCX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.5 million in its third quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share.

The cancer diagnostic test developer posted revenue of $115,000 in the period.

