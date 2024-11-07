ON24: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.4 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The webcasting and video communications services provider posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, ON24 expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 2 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $35.4 million to $36.4 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

ON24 expects full-year earnings in the range of 8 cents to 10 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $146.8 million to $147.8 million.

