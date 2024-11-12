On Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $35.2 million. The Zurich-based…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $35.2 million.

The Zurich-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The running-shoe and apparel company posted revenue of $734.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $716.8 million.

On Holding expects full-year revenue of $2.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONON

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.