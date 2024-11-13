Old Market Capital: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Old Market Capital Corporation (OMCC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $451,000…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Old Market Capital Corporation (OMCC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $451,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 19 cents per share.

The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

