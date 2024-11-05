OGE Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Tuesday reported net income of $218.7 million…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Tuesday reported net income of $218.7 million in its third quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $965.4 million in the period.

OGE Energy expects full-year earnings to be $2.06 to $2.18 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGE

