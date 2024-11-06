ODP Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ODP Corp. (ODP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $58 million…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ODP Corp. (ODP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $58 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 71 cents per share.

The office supply retailer posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period.

ODP Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.80 per share.

