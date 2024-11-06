Oddity Tech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $17.7 million.

The Tel aviv-Jaffa, Israel-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The online retailer of cosmetics and beauty products posted revenue of $119 million in the period.

Oddity Tech expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $1.87 per share, with revenue in the range of $642 million to $644 million.

