Occidental: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.13 billion. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.13 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $7.15 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.