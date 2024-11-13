Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Nxu: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 13, 2024, 10:13 AM

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Nxu, Inc. (NXU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mesa, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The electric vehicle maker posted revenue of $6,000 in the period.

