NXP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $718 million.

The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of $2.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.45 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.43 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, NXP expects its per-share earnings to be $2.93.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.2 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

