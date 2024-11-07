NV5: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $17.1 million.…

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $17.1 million.

The Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $250.9 million in the period.

NV5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.19 per share, with revenue in the range of $939 million to $943 million.

