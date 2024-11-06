Nutrien: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $18 million.…

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $18 million.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 39 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $5.35 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.36 billion.

