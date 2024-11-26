Nutanix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $29.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $591 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $571.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Nutanix said it expects revenue in the range of $635 million to $645 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.44 billion to $2.47 billion.

