Nu Skin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Thursday reported net income of $8.3 million in its third quarter.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share.

The seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model posted revenue of $430.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Nu Skin expects its per-share earnings to range from 19 cents to 29 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $410 million to $445 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Nu Skin expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 75 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.7 billion to $1.73 billion.

