NRG: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Friday reported a loss of $767 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $3.79. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.85 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $7.22 billion in the period.

NRG expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.95 to $6.75 per share.

