Novo Nordisk: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $4.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company said it had profit of 90 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $10.5 billion in the period.

