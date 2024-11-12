Novavax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $121.3 million in…

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $121.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 87 cents per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $84.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.3 million.

Novavax expects full-year revenue in the range of $650 million to $700 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVAX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.