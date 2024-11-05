Northern Oil and Gas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $298.4 million.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.40 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $753.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $513.5 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $534.5 million.

