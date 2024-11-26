Nordstrom: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $46 million. The…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $46 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.46 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.

Nordstrom expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $2.05 per share.

