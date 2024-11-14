Nomad Foods: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FELTHAM, Britain (AP) — FELTHAM, Britain (AP) — Nomad Foods Ltd. (NOMD) on Thursday reported earnings of $77.3 million in…

FELTHAM, Britain (AP) — Nomad Foods Ltd. (NOMD) on Thursday reported earnings of $77.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Feltham, Britain-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The frozen foods company posted revenue of $845.8 million in the period.

Nomad Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.89 to $1.95 per share.

