NMI Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $92.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of $1.15.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $166.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.6 million.

_____

