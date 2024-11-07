NLight: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.3 million in…

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Camas, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The laser maker posted revenue of $56.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, nLight said it expects revenue in the range of $49 million to $54 million.

