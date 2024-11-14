Nice: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RA’ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA’ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $120.9 million. The…

RA’ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA’ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $120.9 million.

The Ra’Anana, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $2.88 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $690 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $682.7 million.

Nice expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.95 to $11.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.72 billion to $2.74 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NICE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.