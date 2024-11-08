NextDecade: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NextDecade Corp. (NEXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $123.2 million in its third…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NextDecade Corp. (NEXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $123.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 80 cents per share.

