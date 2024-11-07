Live Radio
Nexstar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 7:11 AM

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. (NXST) on Thursday reported net income of $187 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $5.27.

The television broadcaster posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period.

