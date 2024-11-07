NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Thursday reported net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Thursday reported net income of $7.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net loss of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

