New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALL, N.J. (AP) — WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Monday reported profit of $91.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wall, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 89 cents per share.

The energy services holding company posted revenue of $395.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $289.8 million, or $2.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NJR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NJR

