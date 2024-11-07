New Fortress Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $9.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $9.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $567.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $506.7 million.

