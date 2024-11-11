Nevro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Nevro Corp. (NVRO) on Monday reported a loss of $15.3…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Nevro Corp. (NVRO) on Monday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its third quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 82 cents per share.

The maker of an electrical implant that treats leg and back pain posted revenue of $96.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.1 million.

