NeuroPace Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.3 million.

NeuroPace Inc. expects full-year revenue in the range of $78 million to $80 million.

