NetApp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $299 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, NetApp expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.85 to $1.95.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.76 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

NetApp expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.20 to $7.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.74 billion.

