Neonode: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Neonode Inc. (NEON) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stockholm-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The developer of touch-based technologies posted revenue of $838,000 in the period.

