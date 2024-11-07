Nelnet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.4 million in its…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

The Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The education services company posted revenue of $477.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $309.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NNI

