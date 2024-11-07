Nektar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.1 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $24.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKTR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.