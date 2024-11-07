NCR Voyix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) on Thursday reported profit of $1.08 billion in its third…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) on Thursday reported profit of $1.08 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $7.41. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 24 cents per share.

The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments posted revenue of $711 million in the period.

NCR Voyix expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VYX

