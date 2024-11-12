NCR Atleos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Tuesday reported net income of $24 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Tuesday reported net income of $24 million in its third quarter.

The Atlanta-based bank said it had earnings of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 89 cents per share.

The provider of ATM services posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.08 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

NCR Atleos expects full-year earnings to be $3.12 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATL

