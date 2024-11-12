Nayax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $692,000. The…

The Herzliya, Israel-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The financial technology company posted revenue of $83 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.4 million.

Nayax expects full-year revenue in the range of $315 million to $320 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYAX

