Natural Grocers: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) on Thursday reported profit of $9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 39 cents.

The retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements posted revenue of $322.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.9 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.24 billion.

