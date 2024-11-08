National HealthCare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Friday reported earnings of $42.8 million in…

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $2.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The nursing home and assisted living company posted revenue of $340.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NHC

