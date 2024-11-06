National Fuel Gas: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $167.6…

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $167.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Williamsville, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $372.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $77.5 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.94 billion.

