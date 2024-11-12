Natera: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.6 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.6 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $439.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.2 million.

Natera expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion.

