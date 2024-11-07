Myriad: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $213.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $209.8 million.

Myriad expects full-year earnings in the range of 12 cents to 14 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $837 million to $843 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYGN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.