Myers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) on Monday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The maker of plastic products posted revenue of $205.1 million in the period.

Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of 92 cents to $1.02 per share.

