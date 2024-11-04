Myers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 4:17 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) on Monday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The maker of plastic products posted revenue of $205.1 million in the period.

Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of 92 cents to $1.02 per share.

