MV Oil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MV Oil Trust (MVO) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 41 cents.

The oil and gas statutory trust posted revenue of $4.9 million in the period.

